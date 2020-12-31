Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2021

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RJF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.41% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RJF was $94.23, representing a -8.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.45 and a 73.82% increase over the 52 week low of $54.21.

RJF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). RJF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.82. Zacks Investment Research reports RJF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.1%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RJF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RJF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RJF as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 24.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RJF at 4.39%.

