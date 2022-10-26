Markets
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Q4 sales increase

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) reported earnings for fourth quarter of $437 million

The company's bottom line totaled $437 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $429 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $459 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $2.83 billion from $2.70 billion last year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $437 Mln. vs. $429 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.98 vs. $2.02 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.83 Bln vs. $2.70 Bln last year.

