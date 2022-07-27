Raymond James Financial, Inc. Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $299 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $307 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $348 million or $1.61 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $2.72 billion from $2.47 billion last year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

