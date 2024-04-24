Raymond James Financial, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $474 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $425 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $494 million or $2.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $3.12 billion from $2.87 billion last year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $474 Mln. vs. $425 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.22 vs. $1.93 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.12 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.