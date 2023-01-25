Raymond James Financial, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $507 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $446 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $505 million or $2.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.79 billion from $2.78 billion last year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $507 Mln. vs. $446 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.30 vs. $2.10 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.78 Bln last year.

