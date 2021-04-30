Raymond James Financial, Inc. Just Recorded A 21% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) just released its second-quarter report and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$2.4b, some 3.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$2.51, 21% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:RJF Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Raymond James Financial are now predicting revenues of US$9.15b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 8.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 7.0% to US$8.18. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.10b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.18 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$139. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Raymond James Financial at US$182 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$97.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Raymond James Financial's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 19% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.1% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.1% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Raymond James Financial is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Raymond James Financial going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Raymond James Financial has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

