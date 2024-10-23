Raymond James Financial, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $601 million, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $621 million or $2.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $3.462 billion from $3.053 billion last year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

