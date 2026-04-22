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Raymond James Financial, Inc. Q2 Income Climbs

April 22, 2026 — 04:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $542 million, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $493 million, or $2.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $564 million or $2.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $4.262 billion from $3.845 billion last year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $542 Mln. vs. $493 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.72 vs. $2.36 last year. -Revenue: $4.262 Bln vs. $3.845 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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