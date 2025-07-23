Raymond James Financial, Inc. Profit Retreats In Q2

Markets
(RTTNews) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $435 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $491 million, or $2.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $449 million or $2.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $3.398 billion from $3.228 billion last year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $435 Mln. vs. $491 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.12 vs. $2.31 last year. -Revenue: $3.398 Bln vs. $3.228 Bln last year.

