Raymond James Financial, Inc. Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $435 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $491 million, or $2.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $449 million or $2.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $3.398 billion from $3.228 billion last year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

