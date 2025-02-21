Raymond James Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.50 per Share

Raymond James Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share and $0.3984375 per preferred share for 2025.

On February 21, 2025, Raymond James Financial, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for its common stock, to be paid on April 15, 2025, to shareholders holding stock as of April 1, 2025. Additionally, a dividend of $0.3984375 per depositary share for its 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock will be distributed on April 1, 2025, for shareholders on record as of March 14, 2025. Raymond James Financial is a prominent diversified financial services company with total client assets amounting to $1.59 trillion, publicly traded since 1983 under the NYSE symbol RJF. The release includes forward-looking statements concerning potential shareholder distributions but advises caution as actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Raymond James Financial, Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, demonstrating financial health and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company also declared a preferred stock dividend, indicating strong management of both common and preferred equity, which can attract a diverse range of investors.

Total client assets increased to $1.59 trillion, highlighting the company's growth and stability in the financial services sector.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of the dividend may suggest the company is distributing cash rather than investing in growth opportunities, which could raise concerns about future profitability and expansion.

The inclusion of a forward-looking statements disclaimer may create uncertainty regarding the reliability of the company's guidance, potentially leading to diminished investor confidence.

By outlining risks associated with forward-looking statements, the company may inadvertently highlight potential vulnerabilities in its business model or financial health.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 21, 2025, the Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.50 per share, payable April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2025.





The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3984375 per depositary share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: RJF PrB) payable April 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025.







About Raymond James Financial, Inc.







Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Total client assets are $1.59 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future shareholder distributions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at



www.raymondjames.com



and the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



