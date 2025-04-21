RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $RJF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL ($RJF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,458,478,663 and earnings of $2.47 per share.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL insiders have traded $RJF stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RJF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL C REILLY (Chair & CEO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,365,065

STEVEN M RANEY (Executive Chair RJBank) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,845 shares for an estimated $2,340,134 .

. TASHTEGO S ELWYN (President, PCG) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,594,650

JONATHAN N SANTELLI (EVP, Gen Counsel, Secy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,260 shares for an estimated $1,213,250 .

. HORACE CARTER (President, Fixed Income) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $825,147

BELLA LOYKHTER ALLAIRE (Chief Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,621 shares for an estimated $769,790 .

. KATHERINE H LARSON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,492 shares for an estimated $247,690

SHANNON B REID (President, ICD) sold 1,241 shares for an estimated $205,141

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 355 institutional investors add shares of RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 351 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RJF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RJF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RJF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $161.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $161.0 on 03/04/2025

