Raymond James Enters Agreement With FNZ To Accelerate Digital Transformation

June 25, 2025 — 08:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Raymond James Ltd., an independent financial service firm in Canada, announced a strategic partnership with FNZ, a global wealth management platform provider, to deliver its next-generation wealth management platform. Raymond James will make a significant investment to accelerate the digital transformation of its wealth management infrastructure. The company said the strategic investment strengthens its position as a premier destination for top-tier advisors across Canada.

The partnership will see Raymond James Ltd. leverage FNZ's integrated, end-to-end wealth management platform. The FNZ platform has AI-powered capabilities, straight-through processing, and advanced digital capabilities.

