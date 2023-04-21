Raymond James Downgrades Williams Companies (WMB)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from Strong Buy to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Williams Companies is $37.55. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 25.87% from its latest reported closing price of $29.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Williams Companies is $12,323MM, an increase of 8.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Middle East FZE holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

CFA - VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF holds 40K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Mlp Fund holds 998K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 0.49% over the last quarter.

RWL - Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 15.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Nicholas holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2039 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams Companies. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMB is 0.60%, an increase of 11.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 1,215,816K shares. The put/call ratio of WMB is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Williams Cos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Williams is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide - including Transco, the nation's largest volume and fastest growing pipeline - and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

See all Williams Companies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.