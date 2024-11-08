Raymond James downgrades WhiteHorse on elevated credit concerns

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd downgraded WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target The company’s Q3 results were below estimates on the earnings front, with net asset vale also below group trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees elevated credit concerns in the near-term for WhiteHorse and a base dividend that is no longer earnable throughout its forecast period for 2025.

