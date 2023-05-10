Raymond James Downgrades Wheels Up Experience Inc - (UP)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Wheels Up Experience Inc - (NYSE:UP) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 604.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc - is 2.75. The forecasts range from a low of 1.82 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 604.17% from its latest reported closing price of 0.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wheels Up Experience Inc - is 1,766MM, an increase of 9.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wheels Up Experience Inc -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UP is 0.08%, an increase of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.89% to 129,391K shares. The put/call ratio of UP is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Delta Air Lines holds 52,001K shares representing 20.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,233K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,624K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,688K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UP by 31.07% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,586K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,433K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UP by 15.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,060K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,958K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UP by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Wheels Up Experience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft. Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its Customers, Members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

See all Wheels Up Experience Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.