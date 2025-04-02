Raymond James Downgrades United Airlines Holdings (WBAG:UAL)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for United Airlines Holdings (WBAG:UAL) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,530 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Airlines Holdings. This is an increase of 271 owner(s) or 21.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAL is 0.34%, an increase of 38.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.90% to 340,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 22,679K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,571K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 72.47% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 21,261K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,004K shares , representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 77.01% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 15,028K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,789K shares , representing an increase of 14.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 140.21% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 13,848K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,458K shares , representing an increase of 31.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 151.50% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 12,053K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,148K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 77.37% over the last quarter.

