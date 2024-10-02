Raymond James Downgrades T-Mobile US (WBAG:TMUS)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for T-Mobile US (WBAG:TMUS) from Strong Buy to Outperform.

There are 2,485 funds or institutions reporting positions in T-Mobile US. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMUS is 0.50%, an increase of 0.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 580,024K shares.

Softbank Group holds 85,361K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,090K shares , representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,311K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,441K shares , representing a decrease of 25.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 15.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 22,570K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,247K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 1.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,660K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,763K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 15,146K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

