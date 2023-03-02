Raymond James Downgrades Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

On March 2, 2023, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Stellus Capital Investment from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.74% Downside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stellus Capital Investment is $14.36. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.74% from its latest reported closing price of $15.57.

The projected annual revenue for Stellus Capital Investment is $90MM, an increase of 30.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.62.

Stellus Capital Investment Declares $0.13 Dividend

On January 11, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $15.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.55%, the lowest has been 7.32%, and the highest has been 26.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.67 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stellus Capital Investment. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCM is 0.13%, a decrease of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.07% to 2,718K shares. The put/call ratio of SCM is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Stellus Capital Investment Background Information

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, and corresponding equity investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management, LLC.

