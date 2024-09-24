Raymond James Downgrades S&P Global (WBAG:SPGI)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for S&P Global (WBAG:SPGI) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,903 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&P Global. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGI is 0.56%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 306,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCI Fund Management holds 10,400K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,033K shares , representing an increase of 13.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 16.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,116K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,871K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,576K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,006K shares , representing an increase of 18.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 81.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,215K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,096K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,361K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,277K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 47.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.