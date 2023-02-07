Raymond James Downgrades Southwestern Energy (SWN)

On February 6, 2023, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Southwestern Energy from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.00% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwestern Energy is $10.51. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $18.38. The average price target represents an increase of 106.00% from its latest reported closing price of $5.10.

The projected annual revenue for Southwestern Energy is $8,343MM, a decrease of 42.73%. The projected annual EPS is $2.10, an increase of 74.46%.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 77,883,363 shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,828,522 shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 2.32% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 50,300,594 shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,100,334 shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 7.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,329,273 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,906,700 shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 3.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 32,562,468 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,601,941 shares, representing an increase of 52.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 490.86% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 31,014,790 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,613,927 shares, representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 13.54% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 929 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwestern Energy. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SWN is 0.4912%, a decrease of 17.7446%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.46% to 1,026,934K shares.

Southwestern Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing.

