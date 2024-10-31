Raymond James Downgrades Qorvo (LSE:0KSJ)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Qorvo (LSE:0KSJ) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.28% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Qorvo is 125.51 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 85.37 GBX to a high of 162.88 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.28% from its latest reported closing price of 100.19 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Qorvo is 3,975MM, an increase of 0.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qorvo. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KSJ is 0.15%, an increase of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.91% to 100,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,193K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,592K shares , representing a decrease of 9.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSJ by 10.51% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 3,617K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KSJ by 9.66% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,318K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,271K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSJ by 42.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,002K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,027K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSJ by 2.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,480K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSJ by 2.52% over the last quarter.

