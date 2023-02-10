Raymond James Downgrades Oak Street Health (OSH)

On February 10, 2023, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Oak Street Health from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.73% Downside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oak Street Health is $34.30. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.73% from its latest reported closing price of $35.26.

The projected annual revenue for Oak Street Health is $3,071MM, an increase of 55.31%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.70.

What are large shareholders doing?

General Atlantic holds 61,384K shares representing 25.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newlight Partners holds 32,671K shares representing 13.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,510K shares, representing a decrease of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSH by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,779K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,874K shares, representing an increase of 21.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSH by 101.61% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 10,820K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,820K shares, representing an increase of 27.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSH by 13.55% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 10,444K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,232K shares, representing an increase of 21.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSH by 6.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oak Street Health. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSH is 0.40%, an increase of 16.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 258,364K shares. The put/call ratio of OSH is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Oak Street Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 70 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.