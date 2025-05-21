Raymond James Downgrades Nutanix (BRSE:0NU)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Nutanix (BRSE:0NU) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutanix. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 8.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NU is 0.27%, an increase of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 252,682K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 12,995K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,176K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NU by 23.25% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Investors holds 10,961K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,854K shares , representing a decrease of 53.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NU by 33.19% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 10,647K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,736K shares , representing a decrease of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NU by 19.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,972K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,935K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NU by 2.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,481K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,266K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NU by 4.31% over the last quarter.

