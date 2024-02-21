Raymond James Downgrades NuStar Energy L.P. - Limited Partnership (NS)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for NuStar Energy L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:NS) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.53% Downside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for NuStar Energy L.P. - Limited Partnership is 19.23. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.53% from its latest reported closing price of 23.61.

The projected annual revenue for NuStar Energy L.P. - Limited Partnership is 2,141MM, an increase of 31.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.57.

NuStar Energy L.P. - Limited Partnership Declares $0.40 Dividend

On January 25, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2024 received the payment on February 13, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $23.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.46%, the lowest has been 6.99%, and the highest has been 33.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.44 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in NuStar Energy L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NS is 0.54%, an increase of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 132,331K shares. The put/call ratio of NS is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 20,580K shares representing 16.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,567K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS by 91.37% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 20,335K shares representing 16.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,479K shares, representing an increase of 23.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NS by 36.59% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 19,851K shares representing 15.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,865K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NS by 0.94% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 14,668K shares representing 11.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 6,113K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,026K shares, representing an increase of 17.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS by 50.91% over the last quarter.

Nustar Energy L P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership's combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

