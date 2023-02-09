Raymond James Downgrades National Fuel Gas (NFG)

On February 6, 2023, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for National Fuel Gas from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.10% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Fuel Gas is $71.66. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 23.10% from its latest reported closing price of $58.21.

The projected annual revenue for National Fuel Gas is $2,499MM, an increase of 8.73%. The projected annual EPS is $6.98, an increase of 5.83%.

National Fuel Gas Declares $0.48 Dividend

On September 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2022 received the payment on October 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $58.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.42%, the lowest has been 2.46%, and the highest has been 5.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 3,397K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,227K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 0.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,722K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 1.85% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,673K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,621K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,603K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,105K shares, representing a decrease of 19.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 19.46% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 2,422K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 0.03% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 960 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Fuel Gas. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFG is 0.28%, a decrease of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 79,940K shares. The put/call ratio of NFG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

National Fuel Gas Background Information

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility.

