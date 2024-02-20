Raymond James Downgrades Natera (NTRA)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Natera (NasdaqGS:NTRA) from Strong Buy to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.75% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Natera is 75.90. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.75% from its latest reported closing price of 70.44.

The projected annual revenue for Natera is 1,288MM, an increase of 30.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 729 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natera. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRA is 0.41%, a decrease of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 139,378K shares. The put/call ratio of NTRA is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,954K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,557K shares, representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 29.76% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 7,077K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,956K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 33.25% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 3,875K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,400K shares, representing a decrease of 13.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 51.82% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 3,475K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares, representing an increase of 34.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 113.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,431K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Natera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Naterais a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform.

