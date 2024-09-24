Raymond James Downgrades Moody's (LSE:0K36)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Moody's (LSE:0K36) from Market Perform to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.80% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Moody's is 482.92 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 397.52 GBX to a high of 554.50 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 0.80% from its latest reported closing price of 479.10 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Moody's is 6,547MM, a decrease of 0.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,009 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moody's. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K36 is 0.45%, an increase of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.44% to 183,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 24,670K shares representing 13.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 13,247K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,199K shares , representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K36 by 12.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,898K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,876K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K36 by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Akre Capital Management holds 4,221K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,453K shares , representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K36 by 7.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,030K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,966K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K36 by 3.02% over the last quarter.

