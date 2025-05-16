Raymond James Downgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (LSE:0K1E)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Mid-America Apartment Communities (LSE:0K1E) from Strong Buy to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.53% Downside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mid-America Apartment Communities is 170.72 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 149.79 GBX to a high of 195.43 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.53% from its latest reported closing price of 192.96 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mid-America Apartment Communities is 1,794MM, a decrease of 18.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mid-America Apartment Communities. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K1E is 0.34%, an increase of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 132,370K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,005K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,637K shares , representing an increase of 17.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K1E by 39.56% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,510K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,602K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K1E by 3.62% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,311K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,237K shares , representing an increase of 24.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K1E by 29.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,645K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,704K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K1E by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,262K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,193K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K1E by 40.58% over the last quarter.

