Raymond James Downgrades lululemon athletica (BMV:LULU)

Fintel reports that on March 28, 2025, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for lululemon athletica (BMV:LULU) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,560 funds or institutions reporting positions in lululemon athletica. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LULU is 0.46%, an increase of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 137,338K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,849K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares , representing an increase of 48.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 176.15% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,398K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,826K shares , representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 27.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,503K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,610K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 34.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,058K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,012K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 35.37% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 2,964K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares , representing a decrease of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 39.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.