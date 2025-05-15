Raymond James Downgrades JetBlue Airways (BMV:JBLU)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for JetBlue Airways (BMV:JBLU) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in JetBlue Airways. This is an decrease of 77 owner(s) or 9.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBLU is 0.15%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 259,979K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 33,622K shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,727K shares , representing an increase of 47.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 60.70% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 19,253K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,023K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 19.32% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 10,687K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,282K shares , representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 55.01% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 9,458K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,772K shares , representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 29.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,103K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,203K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 16.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.