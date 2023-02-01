Raymond James Downgrades istar (STAR)

On January 31, 2023, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for istar from Outperform to Market Perform.

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for istar is $26.01. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 180.28% from its latest reported closing price of $9.28.

The projected annual revenue for istar is $152MM, a decrease of 38.33%. The projected annual EPS is $0.58, a decrease of 90.97%.

istar Declares $0.12 Dividend

istar said on August 17, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022 received the payment on September 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $9.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.29%, the lowest has been 1.86%, and the highest has been 6.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.98 (n=213).

The current dividend yield is 2.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,250,745 shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,783,653 shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAR by 25.91% over the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 4,467,698 shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,861,044 shares, representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAR by 35.37% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,760,275 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165,568 shares, representing an increase of 15.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAR by 10.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,432,400 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310,937 shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAR by 25.89% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 2,364,348 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,413 shares, representing an increase of 98.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAR by 2,444.00% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in istar. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STAR is 0.1054%, a decrease of 16.1929%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 78,777K shares.

iStar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iStar Inc. is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

