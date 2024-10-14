Raymond James Downgrades Intercontinental Exchange (WBAG:ICEI)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Intercontinental Exchange (WBAG:ICEI) from Strong Buy to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercontinental Exchange. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICEI is 0.51%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.83% to 592,228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,114K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,010K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICEI by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 14,923K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,111K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICEI by 2.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,721K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,431K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICEI by 3.81% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,870K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,156K shares , representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICEI by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,386K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,164K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICEI by 3.62% over the last quarter.

