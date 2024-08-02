Raymond James Downgrades Intel (SNSE:INTCCL)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Intel (SNSE:INTCCL) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is an decrease of 198 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTCCL is 0.41%, an increase of 21.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 3,094,980K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 132,913K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132,341K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTCCL by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 112,094K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,618K shares , representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTCCL by 7.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 106,548K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,989K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTCCL by 19.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 86,309K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,863K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTCCL by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 79,252K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,109K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTCCL by 19.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.