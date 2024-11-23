Raymond James Downgrades HCA Healthcare (LSE:0J1R)

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for HCA Healthcare (LSE:0J1R) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.50% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for HCA Healthcare is 420.09 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 363.72 GBX to a high of 484.50 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of 329.47 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for HCA Healthcare is 66,834MM, a decrease of 4.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,117 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCA Healthcare. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J1R is 0.39%, an increase of 4.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 178,705K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 15,469K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company.

Sanders Capital holds 11,539K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,521K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J1R by 19.82% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,053K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,780K shares , representing a decrease of 52.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J1R by 88.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,210K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,238K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J1R by 6.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,974K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,992K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J1R by 9.13% over the last quarter.

