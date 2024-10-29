Raymond James downgrades Harmonic to Outperform on growth deceleration

Raymond James downgraded Harmonic (HLIT) to Outperform from Strong Buy with a price target of $14, down from $17, post the Q3 report. The company said its visibility around 2025 demand implies cable edge segment growth decelerates rather than accelerates based on the rollout timing linked to availability of associated equipment and operational issues, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while the delays are “strictly timing,” the market will “punish the stock” and the Harmonic’s fundamentals could slip by a year.

