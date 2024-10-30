Raymond James Downgrades Harmonic (LSE:0J38)

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Harmonic (LSE:0J38) from Strong Buy to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.95% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Harmonic is 17.55 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 14.17 GBX to a high of 21.04 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 56.95% from its latest reported closing price of 11.18 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Harmonic is 877MM, an increase of 40.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmonic. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J38 is 0.24%, an increase of 13.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 131,011K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,546K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J38 by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 6,645K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,902K shares , representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J38 by 64.42% over the last quarter.

Scopia Capital Management holds 5,598K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872K shares , representing an increase of 30.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J38 by 71.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,617K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,777K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J38 by 92.66% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,145K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

