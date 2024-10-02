Raymond James Downgrades Fastly (LSE:0A3P)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Fastly (LSE:0A3P) from Strong Buy to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.21% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fastly is 6.53 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5.06 GBX to a high of 8.41 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.21% from its latest reported closing price of 7.11 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fastly is 588MM, an increase of 10.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 8.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3P is 0.11%, an increase of 33.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.57% to 107,237K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 6,963K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,421K shares , representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3P by 70.39% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 4,273K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,906K shares , representing an increase of 32.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3P by 15.76% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Cybersecurity ETF holds 4,265K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,898K shares , representing an increase of 32.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3P by 14.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,934K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,625K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3P by 40.02% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,093K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,085K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3P by 40.24% over the last quarter.

