Raymond James Downgrades Essex Property Trust (LSE:0IIR)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Essex Property Trust (LSE:0IIR) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.54% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Essex Property Trust is 304.28 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 203.06 GBX to a high of 370.99 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.54% from its latest reported closing price of 296.74 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Essex Property Trust is 1,743MM, an increase of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essex Property Trust. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IIR is 0.36%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 71,731K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 5,029K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,022K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IIR by 11.56% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,737K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,571K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,621K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IIR by 1.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,030K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IIR by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,870K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IIR by 10.73% over the last quarter.

