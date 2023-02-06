Raymond James Downgrades Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

On February 6, 2023, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Edwards Lifesciences from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.14% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edwards Lifesciences is $92.91. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.14% from its latest reported closing price of $82.12.

The projected annual revenue for Edwards Lifesciences is $5,940MM, an increase of 10.36%. The projected annual EPS is $2.59, an increase of 5.37%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 22,697,460 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,403,892 shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 20,267,638 shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,630,986 shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 61.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,489,066 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,305,747 shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 8.51% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 17,161,461 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,362,085 shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,647,117 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,178,936 shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edwards Lifesciences. This is a decrease of 105 owner(s) or 4.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EW is 0.4519%, a decrease of 8.2796%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.68% to 586,770K shares.

Edwards Lifesciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Edwards Lifesciences is driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape.

