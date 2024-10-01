Raymond James Downgrades EchoStar (WBAG:ECHO)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for EchoStar (WBAG:ECHO) from Strong Buy to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in EchoStar. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECHO is 0.27%, an increase of 26.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 134,136K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 13,564K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,657K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECHO by 28.43% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,311K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,795K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,166K shares , representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECHO by 23.92% over the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 5,916K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,470K shares , representing an increase of 24.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECHO by 80.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,788K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,733K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECHO by 23.33% over the last quarter.

