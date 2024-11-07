Raymond James Downgrades D.R. Horton (LSE:0I6K)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for D.R. Horton (LSE:0I6K) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.52% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for D.R. Horton is 195.32 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 105.16 GBX to a high of 231.27 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.52% from its latest reported closing price of 172.06 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for D.R. Horton is 31,062MM, a decrease of 15.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,008 funds or institutions reporting positions in D.R. Horton. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I6K is 0.35%, an increase of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 322,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,124K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,475K shares , representing a decrease of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I6K by 23.49% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,784K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,480K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I6K by 86.63% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,471K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,298K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I6K by 15.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,365K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,364K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I6K by 16.71% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,730K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,493K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I6K by 16.99% over the last quarter.

