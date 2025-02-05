Raymond James Downgrades Danaher (WBAG:DHRC)

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Danaher (WBAG:DHRC) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaher. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHRC is 0.40%, an increase of 38.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 667,146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,306K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,478K shares , representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHRC by 3.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,601K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,066K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHRC by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,470K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,387K shares , representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHRC by 13.05% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 17,832K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,533K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHRC by 5.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,836K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,919K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHRC by 1.90% over the last quarter.

