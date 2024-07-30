Raymond James Downgrades Charter Communications (WBAG:CHTR)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Charter Communications (WBAG:CHTR) from Market Perform to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHTR is 0.28%, an increase of 21.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.80% to 135,350K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,564K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,400K shares , representing an increase of 27.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,559K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,873K shares , representing an increase of 34.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 3.74% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 7,463K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,170K shares , representing an increase of 30.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,251K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,173K shares , representing an increase of 17.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 17.02% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,635K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,838K shares , representing an increase of 17.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 14.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.