Raymond James Downgrades Charter Communications (LSE:0HW4)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Charter Communications (LSE:0HW4) from Market Perform to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.15% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Charter Communications is 338.35 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 181.95 GBX to a high of 693.57 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.15% from its latest reported closing price of 309.99 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Communications is 57,849MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 41.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HW4 is 0.28%, an increase of 21.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.92% to 135,577K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,564K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,400K shares , representing an increase of 27.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HW4 by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,559K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,873K shares , representing an increase of 34.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HW4 by 3.74% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 7,463K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,170K shares , representing an increase of 30.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HW4 by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,251K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,173K shares , representing an increase of 17.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HW4 by 17.02% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,635K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,838K shares , representing an increase of 17.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HW4 by 14.45% over the last quarter.

