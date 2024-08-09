Raymond James Downgrades Blue Owl Capital (MUN:1D6)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Blue Owl Capital (MUN:1D6) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.57% Upside

As of December 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Capital is 14,84 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 12,12 € to a high of 16,28 €. The average price target represents an increase of 7.57% from its latest reported closing price of 13,80 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Owl Capital is 1,593MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Capital. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1D6 is 0.56%, an increase of 35.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 173,407K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E holds 22,751K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,276K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,660K shares , representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1D6 by 75.93% over the last quarter.

Regents Of The University Of California holds 10,092K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,508K shares , representing a decrease of 73.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1D6 by 39.04% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 8,565K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,468K shares , representing an increase of 12.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1D6 by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 7,125K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,151K shares , representing a decrease of 14.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1D6 by 17.93% over the last quarter.

