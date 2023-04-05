Raymond James Downgrades Bloom Energy (BE)

On April 5, 2023, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from Strong Buy to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.22% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bloom Energy is $30.33. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 59.22% from its latest reported closing price of $19.05.

The projected annual revenue for Bloom Energy is $1,529MM, an increase of 27.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Seven Eight Capital holds 37K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 22.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Seligman Global Technology Fund Class 1 holds 141K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 4.73% over the last quarter.

DTSGX - Small Company Growth Portfolio Investment Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 12.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 15.16% over the last quarter.

Tfo-tdc holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.32%, a decrease of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 165,532K shares. The put/call ratio of BE is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Bloom Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bloom Energy's mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company's product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom's customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries.

