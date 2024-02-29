Raymond James Downgrades Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.47% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is 30.66. The forecasts range from a low of 28.78 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 3.47% from its latest reported closing price of 29.63.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is 931MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 10.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXSL is 0.43%, a decrease of 15.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.88% to 57,217K shares. The put/call ratio of BXSL is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 5,980K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,729K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 74.66% over the last quarter.

Nomura Asset Management holds 4,822K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,123K shares, representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 35.63% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 3,207K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 2,128K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 30.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,462K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 14.87% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone Secured Lending is a business development company (BDC) that primarily invests in the first lien senior secured debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending is managed by Blackstone, the largest alternative asset manager in the world.

