Raymond James Downgrades Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO)

On February 28, 2023, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Argo Group International Holdings from Market Perform to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.30% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Argo Group International Holdings is $30.09. The forecasts range from a low of $29.80 to a high of $30.98. The average price target represents an increase of 3.30% from its latest reported closing price of $29.13.

The projected annual revenue for Argo Group International Holdings is $1,668MM, a decrease of 4.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.60.

What are large shareholders doing?

Voce Capital Management holds 3,318K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,910K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGO by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,892K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares, representing an increase of 32.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGO by 75.97% over the last quarter.

Enstar Group holds 1,700K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,275K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGO by 4.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argo Group International Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARGO is 0.25%, an increase of 22.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.81% to 38,641K shares. The put/call ratio of ARGO is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Argo Group International Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. offers property casualty insurance and reinsurance. The Company offers excess and surplus lines, select markets, and international specialty insurance.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.