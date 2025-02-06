Raymond James Downgrades Ares Capital (LSE:0HHP)

Fintel reports that on February 6, 2025, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Ares Capital (LSE:0HHP) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.87% Downside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ares Capital is 23.19 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 22.31 GBX to a high of 27.42 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.87% from its latest reported closing price of 23.64 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Capital is 1,722MM, a decrease of 41.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 824 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Capital. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HHP is 0.36%, an increase of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 207,576K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 14,146K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,656K shares , representing an increase of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHP by 4.99% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 12,435K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,863K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHP by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,081K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,655K shares , representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHP by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 4,896K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,342K shares , representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HHP by 56.73% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,354K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,115K shares , representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HHP by 81.58% over the last quarter.

