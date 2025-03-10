Raymond James Downgrades APA (LSE:0HGC)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for APA (LSE:0HGC) from Strong Buy to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.65% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for APA is 30.27 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 21.76 GBX to a high of 48.32 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 59.65% from its latest reported closing price of 18.96 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for APA is 8,566MM, a decrease of 9.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,253 funds or institutions reporting positions in APA. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HGC is 0.17%, an increase of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.33% to 403,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 35,410K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,472K shares , representing an increase of 13.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HGC by 9.89% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 25,220K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,915K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HGC by 24.92% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 15,937K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,001K shares , representing an increase of 12.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HGC by 12.70% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 13,585K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 13,231K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,381K shares , representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HGC by 91.27% over the last quarter.

